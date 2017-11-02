Home Indiana Evansville Crazy Buffet Reopens One Day After Health Department Closes It November 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Crazy Buffet on Evansville’s east side is back open for business after a health department shut down. Managers at the restaurant tell 44News they were forced to close due to food temperatures and times.

On Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County Health Department shut down the buffet citing “unsanitary conditions.”

Health Department officials told managers certain items like rice and lo mein noodles must show the date and time when they were cooked.

Those signs are now posted and workers say they’ll be changing dishes out more frequently.

The Crazy Buffet opened back up Thursday morning following a re-inspection.

Comments

comments