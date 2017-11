One Evansville restaurant closes its doors temporarily for health code violations. On October 31st, the Vanderburgh County Health Department closed Crazy Buffet located on Burkhardt Road near Virginia.

There was a notice on the restaurant’s door, stating the business is closed for Unsanitary Conditions.

The business can reopen if changes are made.

This closure is temporary, but there’s no word on when the restaurant will reopen.

Comments

comments