Cravens Pool is set to open Saturday, May 27th, after weeks of back and forth over whether the city could keep it open.

Cravens Pool and Combest Pool will both open Saturday in Owensboro. City officials say they were able to make the needed repairs and get a staff in place for opening day.

Admission is $3.50 and kids are 2 and under are free.

