Crashed Semi Truck Leads To Driver’s Arrest

A semi truck driver is accused of driving under the influence, cheating on drug tests, and trying to escape. Huntingburg Police say the driver, 34-year-old Dustin Profit, of Grand Rapids, appeared to be under the influence of something and failed a field sobriety test. They took him to Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. Officers say Profit had several narcotics in his system.

When searching the truck, police found a bottle of urine which they say was described as being used to cheat on drug screens.

While Profit was in a police cruiser, officers say he moved his cuffed hands from behind him and tried using his belt to escape.

Profit is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $2,250 cash bond. He is charged with attempted escape, operating while intoxicated, and possession of a device to interfere in a drug test.

