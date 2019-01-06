Home Illinois Crash Between Tractor and Semi Closes U.S. Highway 45 January 6th, 2019 Townsend Outlaw Illinois

U.S. Highway 45 has been closed for most of the afternoon and evening in Saline County, Illinois after a semi truck hit a farm tractor shorting after 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say Raymond Bowles, of Harrisburg was traveling southbound on U.S. 45 near Muddy, Illinois, when his tractor was stuck from the rear by a 2017 Volvo Semi, driven by Kevin Voelker, of Omaha, Illinois.

Bowles was ejected from the tractor and was later flown to an Evansville Hospital with major injuries. The Illinois State Police say Voelker became distracted when he dropped his e-cigarette device and struck the tractor.

Voelker has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

