Home Kentucky Crash Involving School Bus in Webster County April 20th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky Pinterest

A Webster County school bus is hit head on as kids were being taken home from school Thursday afternoon.

There were 10 middle school students and 7 high school students on the bus at the time.

It happened along State Road 132 West in a curve.

Authorities say all of the students, the driver and the bus monitor were OK.

No word on the condition of the driver of the car involved in the crash.

Stay with 44News for updates.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments