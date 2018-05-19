44News | Evansville, IN

Crash Under Investigation After Princeton Man Dies

Crash Under Investigation After Princeton Man Dies

May 19th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

An Princeton family is mourning the death of a loved one after an early morning car accident. The Vanderburgh county coroner says Sean Whitehead died from his injuries after being hit by a car on i-69 near green river road.

Whitehead was taken to St. Vincent Hospital around 6 a.m. where he died from his injuries.

His family says “he was a amazing brother and son and would try to help out others and was loved by so many.” The accident is under investigation by the Vanderburgh county sheriff’s office.

Townsend Outlaw

More Posts - Website

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.