Crash Under Investigation After Princeton Man Dies

An Princeton family is mourning the death of a loved one after an early morning car accident. The Vanderburgh county coroner says Sean Whitehead died from his injuries after being hit by a car on i-69 near green river road.

Whitehead was taken to St. Vincent Hospital around 6 a.m. where he died from his injuries.

His family says “he was a amazing brother and son and would try to help out others and was loved by so many.” The accident is under investigation by the Vanderburgh county sheriff’s office.

