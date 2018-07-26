Home Indiana Crash in Spencer County Claims Newburgh Woman’s Life July 26th, 2018 Kayla Moody Indiana

Indiana State Police say one woman has died following a serious car accident in Spencer County that closed down traffic on U.S. 231 for a few hours.

Kathryn Schitter of Newburgh was killed when her vehicle collided with James Robert’s, who was driving a semi, around 2:00AM. According to police, Roberts wasn’t injured in the crash.

Police say that before the crash happened, Roberts was traveling south on U.S. 231 while Schitter was traveling East on SR 68.

U.S. 231 is now open to traffic, and the accident remains under investigation.

Original story:

Authorities in Spencer County are at the scene of a serious accident just south of Dale.

It happened around 2 a.m. on southbound U.S. 231 at State Road 62 and 68. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in the accident. 44News is working to get more details on the crash and information on any injuries.



