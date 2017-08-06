Crash Ends Fatal in Dubois County

An investigation continues into a fatal crash that happened Saturday night in Dubois County. The names of the victims were released today but authorities are still trying to figure out what happened.

Indiana State Police say, Benjamin Brunecker of Japser was heading East on State Road 56 near Ireland, Indiana, when he crashed into a moped that was stopped in the road.

James Posey and Ashley Stevens, both from Jasper, were on the moped. Authorities say one of them was thrown from the bike, the other was pinned under Brunecker’s truck.

Authorities are still investigation, hoping to figure out what caused Brunecker to crash into the stopped moped.

