Crash Closes Southbound US 41 Twin Bridge

UPDATE: As of 12:45PM, the crash was cleared from the Southbound Twin Bridge.

FROM EARLIER:

A crash has closed a major highway in the Tri-State as crews work to clean up the accident.

Just past Noon, a 2-car crash took place on the Southbound U.S. 41 Twin Bridge. No reports of injuries at this time. The accident has closed both lanes of southbound U.S. 41. This has lead to traffic backing up to the I-69 interchange.

Emergency crews are working to clean up the accident and there is no set time on when the Southbound Twin Bridge will reopen.

Comments

comments