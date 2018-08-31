Crash Closes Audubon Parkway in Henderson

Henderson County Emergency Management reports all lanes of the Audubon Parkway are blocked following a 2 vehicle crash.

The crash, which occurred at the 8 mile marker, has blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Officials say emergency personnel are on site of the crash, though there are no reports of injuries as of right now.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

Driver can detour by using U.S. 41 and KY 351 to return to the Audubon through the KY 1078 Zion interchange.

Comments

comments