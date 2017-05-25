Home Indiana Crash Claims the Life of a Spencer County Woman May 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Spencer County woman dies in a head on crash in Dubois County. The crashed happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 162 just south of S.R. 64.

Investigators say 18-year-old Katherine Wire was driving southbound on S.R. 162 when she tried stopping and crossed the center line, hitting 40-year-old Raven Waninger’s vehicle head on.

Raven Waninger was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband, David Waninger was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper. He is listed in critical condition.

Wire was treated and released from the hospital. All three people were wearing seat belts.

Investigators believe there were possible witnesses to this crash. Anyone who has information about this accident is asked to call Sgt. Philip Hensley at 812-634-5520.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

