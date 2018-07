Home Indiana Crash Blocking Lanes of Traffic on Eastbound I-64 July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

I-64 east bound is currently closed at the 73 Mile Marker. This is due to a crash blocking both lanes of traffic.

The official detour is SR145/I64 south to SR 62, and then east to SR 37 north back to I64.

