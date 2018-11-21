Home Kentucky Cram the Cruiser Aims to Help Kentucky Families in Need November 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State police are once again doing their part to feed families in need this holiday season.

The 9th annual Cram the Cruiser food drive kicked off today across the state.

“Hunger is an urban, suburban and rural problem,” says KSP spokesperson Sgt. Josh Lawson. “There is no area of the state where it does not exist. Through this program, we have an opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors and participate in the spirit of the season.”

KSP is collecting non-perishable items that will be given to shelters around Kentucky to help families in need throughout the season.

Donations can be dropped off at any KSP post or participating Kroger locations from now until December 18th.

Participating Kroger locations can be seen below:

302 Brighton Park in Frankfort;

300 Trademore Center in Morehead ;

Center in ; 890 Richmond Plaza in Richmond;

1650 Bryan Station Road in Lexington;

1265 Goss Ave. in Louisville;

Ave. in Louisville; 808 N. 12th St. in Murray;

1670 Starlight Drive in Owensboro;

1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin;

181 S. Highway 127 in Russell Springs;

2835 S. Highway 27 in Somerset;

106 Marketplace Circle in Georgetown and

311 Boone Station Road* in Shelbyville (*11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Comments

comments