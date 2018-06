Home Indiana Evansville Craig Ferguson at the Victory Theatre This November June 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Stand up comedian and former Late Late Show talk show host Craig Ferguson is coming to the Tri-State.

His Hobo Fabulous Tour will make a stop at the Victory Theatre on November 1st.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Thursday morning at 10:00AM, and general public tickets will be available Friday morning at 10:00AM.

Information for the show can be found here: victorytheatre.com/events

