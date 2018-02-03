Home Indiana Cracker Barrel Town Hall Stops in Poseyville February 3rd, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

Indiana legislators gather in Poseyville for their second stop on their Cracker Barrel Town Hall.

Each legislator spoke on issues they’re working on in the Indiana Statehouse.

Topics touched on by almost every legislator at the event was human trafficking and the opiod epidemic.

People were able to ask questions and raise their own concerns to legislators.

The one thing many people were against, was the Township Bill.

The next town hall will take place on March 3rd, at the Career and Technical Center in Evansville from 9-11 a.m.

