Indiana CPS Closes Case Against Huntingburg Couple October 11th, 2017

Child Protective Services closes the case of a Huntingburg couple who used cannabinoid oil to treat their daughter’s epileptic seizures.

That means Lelah and Jade Jerger can once again make their own decisions when it comes to their daughter’s health care. The couple had been using a natural hemp oil extract that they say was effective and didn’t produce any negative effects.

The Jergers claimed CPS was forcing them to give their daughter a separate drug with severe side effects to treat the seizures.

After the Jergers left a hospital in Indianapolis the hospital reported the couple to CPS, which threatened to take custody of their daughter.

The Jergers now they say their daughter is back on the hemp oil extract and doing well.

