Covance to Close its Evansville Lab

As we first reported last week, the Evansville Covance Lab is closing, and that means more than 100 people will lose their jobs. Covance reported its revenue declined 1.8% in its first quarter.

The company attributes the decrease to two large clinical study cancellations for the drop in revenue. It also blames higher personnnel costs for the decline in the operating income.

Covance plans to complete the closure by the end of 2017. However, the company says delivery of their services will continue without interruption.

Comments

comments