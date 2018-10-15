Cousins Lindauer and Combs Lead Memorial Football to Dominance

Memorial Football maintains high expectations for the post-season.

The Tigers face Princeton Friday in the first round of sectionals. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

The 2017 state champs have proven depth is a strength, once again, ahead of the 2018 post-season. Some of the team’s success weighs on two seniors, quarterback Michael Lindauer and receiver Branson Combs. Both have committed to play with each other at Southern Illinois University.

Heading into Week 10, Lindauer has posted 2,267 passing yards. Combs has 806 receiving yards. Both hold individual school records in those categories, respectively.



