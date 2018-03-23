Home Indiana Evansville Courts Building Vandalism Lands Evansville Man In Jail March 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is arrested after police say he vandalized the entrance to the Vanderburgh County Courts Building. A night security officer says he saw David Kifer, 57, writing something on the limestone around the entryway to the building and called police.

Officers say Kifer had written what looked like the beginning of his last name, Kifer, on one of the walls. On the opposite side, police say Kifer told them he was writing Pigman.

Police say it looked like Kifer was using dirt and sand from one of the flower planters to vandalize the entry way.

According to police, Judge Pigman has ordered Kifer to stay off of Civic Center and Courts building grounds. Kifer was convicted of Felony Criminal Trespass in 2015 for trespassing at the Civic Center/Courts building grounds.

Kifer is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing. He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

