Court Upholds Kentucky’s Ultrasound Abortion Law

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before performing an abortion.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law does not violate the First Amendment rights of the doctors. Last year, a lower struck down the law but the decision was appealed by Governor Matt Bevin.

Kentucky’s law would force doctors to describe the ultrasound while the pregnant woman listens to the fetal heartbeat.

Women could avert their eyes and ask to have the sound of the heartbeat turned off.

Comments

comments