44News | Evansville, IN

Court Upholds Death Sentence For Jeffrey Weisheit

Court Upholds Death Sentence For Jeffrey Weisheit

November 7th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Indiana Supreme Court upholds a murder conviction and death sentence of an Evansville man. Back in 2013, Jeffrey Weisheit was sentenced to death after he was accused of murdering 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch.

Weisheit believes his attorneys didn’t show school records or have expert witnesses which may have helped his case.

During Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision four out of the five justices agreed that his convictions should stand.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.