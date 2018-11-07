Court Upholds Death Sentence For Jeffrey Weisheit

The Indiana Supreme Court upholds a murder conviction and death sentence of an Evansville man. Back in 2013, Jeffrey Weisheit was sentenced to death after he was accused of murdering 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch.

Weisheit believes his attorneys didn’t show school records or have expert witnesses which may have helped his case.

During Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision four out of the five justices agreed that his convictions should stand.

