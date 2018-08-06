Home Indiana Evansville Court Rules in Favor of EVSC Transgender Student August 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The court has ruled in favor of a transgendered student who filed a lawsuit against EVSC in February of this year.

On August 3rd, U.S. District Judge T. Lawrence issued a ruling that requires EVSC to allow a transgender high school student to use male restrooms.

The student, referred to as J.A.W in the lawsuit, identifies as male and was denied the ability to use the restroom consistent with his gender identity. The Judge stated that denial of his ability to the use these restrooms violated both the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.

The 16 year old student was born female but identifies as male. J.A.W has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, is under physicians care, and is taking hormone therapy. The Judge went on to state that the negative emotional consequence of being denied access to the boy’s bathroom in school would cause irreparable harm to J.A.W.

“Today’s decision affirms that denying a student his right to use the correct restroom is discrimination, plain and simple,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director. “This is consistent with the great wealth of authority and many Indiana school corporations follow the law in this regard. I would hope that with this decision those Indiana school corporations that continue to have discriminatory policies in place will take heed and change them without the need for litigation.”

The press release says that students such as J.A.W., who are denied access to the correct restroom, may confront increased bullying and may avoid using the restroom altogether while in school.

44News received the following statement from EVSC regarding the courts decision:

Our legal counsel is reviewing the ruling handed down on Friday. We remain committed to maintaining safe and caring learning environments for all of our students.

Click here to view the full press release and here to view the full decision.

See the previous story here: Hearing Scheduled after Transgender Student Files Lawsuit against EVSC

Comments

comments