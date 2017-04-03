Court Ordered Seal Placed on Aleah Beckerle’s Autopsy Report

There has been a court-ordered seal on Aleah Beckerle’s autopsy report, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear. It could take months for the full autopsy report to come back.

A body was found in a home on the 1600 block of South Bedford Avenue March 27th. Two days later, on March 29th, it was confirmed the body found was Beckerle’s.

On Friday, March 31st, 24-year-old Terrence Roach was arrested in connection to Beckerle’s kidnapping and death. Roach is Beckerle’s step-brother. He became a person of interest Monday night after investigators discovered the ties Roach had to the block.

His step-father lived in the home next to the home Beckerle’s body was found in. At one point Roach was living there as well.

Roach will make his first court appearance Wednesday, April 5th, where he is expected to be formally charged.

