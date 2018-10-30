Home Indiana Court of Appeals Upholds Darmstadt Apartment Complex October 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An Indiana Court of Appeals upholds the dismissal of the town of Darmstadt’s lawsuit against a developer who wanted to build an apartment complex in the community.

The court dismissed the case on procedural grounds due to the fact that Darmstadt did not file within the time required under state law.

This decision upholds the trial court’s decision that the planned apartment complex was properly zoned on the town’s southeast side.

The ruling means the development company, CWK Investments, can move forward with its plans to build four buildings, containing around 250 apartments on a 28 acre property.

