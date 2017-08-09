Court Hearing Set for Man Charged with Manslaughter

An Iowa man turns himself in after a Gibson County judge finds probable cause to arrest him for his role in a deadly crash.

Kent Hayenga has already bonded out of the Gibson County jail on charges of manslaughter and reckless homicide charges.

He appeared in court this Wednesday morning and a judge set a hearing date for October 13th.

Indiana State Police say Devin Cyr was stopped at a light on Highway 41 at County Road 100 West back on May 6th when Hayenga failed to stop.

He hit Cyr’s car then ran into another car. Cyr died at the hospital.

