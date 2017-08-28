On the Court with a Harlem Globetrotter!

Like everyone else, I grew up loving the Harlem Globetrotters.

Watching them defeat the bad guys, while teaching important life lessons on “Fat Albert” made them heroes to several generations.

And then I got to hang with one and ask what it was like to join the legendary team.

It’s amazing to see an eighty year-old man and a six year-old beside him laughing at the same time, about the same thing, that we are doing. For us, it’s hard to express and describe it, what you see and enjoy.

“El Gato” is the first and only Puerto Rican born player to ever become a Harlem Globetrotter.

…for me, it is such a privilege and honor to represent Puerto Rico in such an iconic brand. A local person, when they find out I speak your language, they go crazy, like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s awesome. Where are you from? We are so proud of you. Do you wanna go to my house and eat some rice and beans?’ And I’m like, nah, that’s ok.

And it never occurred to me that these American icons would do anything other than play basketball…

I am an interior designer, that’s different. I took a break from the Globetrotters and in between that I got a chance to become a partnership at a company in North Carolina. Small company.

We ended up, actually, being chosen by the HGTV Team to become part of the designing team of Love It Or List It.

Love It Or List It was moving down their show into North Carolina. They chose us to start season eleven. A hard experience, but a fun experience.

Although the Harlem Globetrotters make their own rules, and march to the beat of their own drum, I’m still fairly certain that there’s no tickling in basketball.

