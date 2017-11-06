Home Kentucky Court Enters Not Guilty Plea For Man Accused Of Killing Neighbor November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The court enters a not guilty plea for the man accused of killing his neighbor in Muhlenberg County. Rickie Jones was appointed a public defender and the court entered a not guilty plea for him.

Police say Jones is accused of killing his neighbor, 37-year-old Tony Faith, near Belton, Kentucky between 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Faith had a verbal altercation Friday night with Jones. At some point after the argument, Faith’s wife went to bed for the night and last saw her husband going outside to re-confront Jones.

Authorities said Jones fled the area and was later found inside a camping trailer on private property in McLean County.

His next court appearance is on Monday, November 13th at 10 a.m.

Previous Story (11/5/17):

The man Kentucky State Police believe is responsible for killing his neighbor is now behind bars.

Troopers say a tip led detectives to Riverside Road in Rumsey, Kentucky.

Rickie Jones was found inside a camping trailer that was set up on private property. Troopers say Jones voluntarily exited the camper and was arrested.

KSP says Jones and his neighbor Tony Faith were in an argument Friday night, and on Saturday morning Faith was found dead in his front yard.

Jones is being charged with murder and being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Previous Story (11/4/17):

Kentucky State Police are investigating a homicide that happened sometime overnight in Muhlenberg County.Thirty-seven year old Tony Faith was found dead in his front yard at 556 SR 2270 East in Belton, Kentucky. KSP says the incident happened between 9 P.M. Friday night and 7 A.M. Saturday morning. Faith was in a verbal altercation Friday night with his neighbor, Rickie Jones. At some point after the argument, Faith’s wife went to bed for the night and last saw her husband going outside to re-confront Jones.

KSP says Jones is currently on the run. He was last spotted on surveillance footage at the Even Steven Convenience store in Daviess County. Jones is believed to be driving a tan or gold Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call KSP at (270) 676-3313.

Jones is described as:

White male

6’6″

300lbs

Gray Hair

Blue Eyes

Jones has a history of mental illness.

