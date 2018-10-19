44News | Evansville, IN

Court Denies Murder Suspects Request to Delay Trial

October 19th, 2018 Evansville

Vanderburgh Circuit Court denied a request from murder suspect Donovan Thomas to delay the trial date that is set to start on October 22nd.

Thomas is one of three men accused of the murder of 41-year-old Michael Pardee in the parking lot of the former Burlington Coat Factory in December of last year.

Defense was advised of the state’s offer and the penalties and the Defense rejected the offer, affirming that the murder trial for Thomas will start on October 22nd at 8:00AM.

Romanno Wright and Dasean Summers are also on trial for Pardee’s murder.

Wright’s trial is scheduled for November 12th and Summers’ is slated to start on November 9th.

