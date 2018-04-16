Home Indiana Evansville Court Date Set For Woman Accused Of Running Over Pedestrian April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A court hearing is set for the Evansville woman accused of hitting a pedestrian then taking off. Krystle Cupp, 31, is set to appear in court on April 18th at 10 a.m.

Last Thursday, Evansville Police responded to Ohio Street, near the Pigeon Creek Bridge after they say Cupp ran over Mark Slaughters and left the scene. Slaughters was taken to Deaconess, where he later died.

A witness said he was driving west on Ohio Street when he saw someone laying in the eastbound lanes. He told police he turned around and put his flashers on. The witness said while he was on the phone with 911, a black Cadillac SUV passed him driving around 30 to 40 miles per hour and ran over Slaughters.

The next day, police received a tip that the vehicle they were looking for was near East Powell Avenue and South East 4th Street and that the driver was Cupp.

Detectives located the SUV along East Powell Avenue in downtown Evansville. When they searched the SUV, they found damage to it, along with blood and other biological material under the SUV.

Cupp was located over the weekend and taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Cupp told police another woman hit Slaughters, but say she eventually confessed to the crime.

Police say Cupp seemed remorseful and told them she wasn’t paying attention the night she hit Slaughters and didn’t know what to do after the incident occurred.

Cupp is charged with hit and run causing death and false informing. She’s being held without bond in Vanderburgh County Jail.

