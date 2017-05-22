Home Indiana Evansville Court Date Set for Man Accused of Trying to Kill his Mom May 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A court date is set for the Evansville man accused of trying to stab his mother to death with a knife. Officers charged 32-year-old Christopher Gilmore with attempted murder with a knife.

Evansville Police say 64-year-old Arris McTier was found unable to speak and bleeding heavily at a home in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue Saturday. She was taken to St. Vincent for intensive care.

Officers say Gilmore confessed to cutting his mom, but said he was too mad to call for help. Authorities say family members told them Gilmore has mental issues, and was behind on his medication.

He is set to appear in Vanderburgh County Court Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Comments

comments