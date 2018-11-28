Court Date Set for Woman Accused of Fatal Drunk Driving Accident

A woman accused of killing a man while allegedly driving drunk in Boonville is set to be arraigned in Warrick County.

Debbie Hart is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Boonville police say Hart was driving east on SR 62 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Baker Road. When turning, her vehicle pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Timothy Hemmings.

Officials say Hart was arrested at the scene. Hemmings later passed away at a hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police say Hart’s blood alcohol level was nearly two times the legal limit at the time of the incident.

Hart is due in court on December 10th.

