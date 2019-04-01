Court Date Set for Man Charged in Wife’s Death

A court date has been scheduled for a Henderson man charged with his wife’s murder. Mohamud Abdikadir is scheduled to appear in court on April 10th at 10 a.m. Authorities say Abdikadir admitted Friday to hitting his wife Chloe Abdikadir with a hammer several times causing her to be knocked unconscious.

He says he slit her throat while she was unconscious and dragged her body to the closet. Mohamud took a shower and admitted to moving her car several blocks away.

He was arrested Friday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held in jail on a $100,000 cash bond

Previous story:

Husband Returning to Henderson for Questioning in Wife’s Death

Comments

comments