June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A court date has been set for Justin Bray, one of three men who escaped from White County Jail over a week ago.

He is set to have his first appearance in White County Courts on July 16th at 9:00AM for the charges of Escape of Felon and Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property.

Bray is currently in custody and being held on a bond of $1,000,000.

Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton, the other two escaped inmates, are still on the loose.

