Court Date Set For EVSC Teacher Accused of Child Molestation

The third grade Scott Elementary School teacher accused of molesting a student while on the job is set to face a judge this week. 25-year-old Justin Wolf is accused of touching a student’s genitals on multiple occasions on school property.

The alleged incidents were first reported Thursday and by Friday afternoon Wolf was arrested and charged.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office held a meeting over the weekend with parents to inform and answer any concerns or question. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine if there are any more potential victims.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says, “If a parent has spoken to their child and the child has conveyed to them they may have been impacted by this person in a negative way and certainly in a criminal way we’re hoping they will contact the Sheriff’s Office and we will conduct more interviews and place more criminal charges if needed.”

EVSC officials say Wolf was hired as a third-grade teacher back in 2016.

They say the teacher who is filling Wolf’s position is a regular substitute and is familiar with the Scott Elementary community.

Wolf remains free on a $10,000 bond.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon.



