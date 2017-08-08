Home Indiana Evansville Court Date Set For Evansville Man Who Killed His Wife August 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Charles Herron is charged with the murder of his wife Amber Herron. She was found dead in a car in a driveway in the 1200 Block of East Oregon Street last week.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner said she died from a single gunshot would to the head. Officers say a neighbor called 911 that night saying Herron told him he killed his wife.

Charles was arrested after a three hour stand off, and is now being held without bond at the Vandeburgh County Jail.

His next court date is August 29th.

