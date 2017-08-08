Court Date Set For Evansville Man Who Killed His Wife
Charles Herron is charged with the murder of his wife Amber Herron. She was found dead in a car in a driveway in the 1200 Block of East Oregon Street last week.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner said she died from a single gunshot would to the head. Officers say a neighbor called 911 that night saying Herron told him he killed his wife.
Charles was arrested after a three hour stand off, and is now being held without bond at the Vandeburgh County Jail.
His next court date is August 29th.