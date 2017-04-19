Court Date Set for Burglary Suspect in Henderson

A court date is set for one of two men accused of breaking into a home on Powell Street in Henderson. Ryan Pike is set to appear in court Wednesday, April 26th at 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a fight in the 1600 block of Powell Street. Last Friday, police say Pike and Odis Bonnell kicked in a front door, and started fighting with another man.

Pike and Bonnell fled the scene, but officers later found Pike on Rankin Avenue. He is charged with burglary. Police are still looking for Bonnell.

Pike is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

