Court Date Rescheduled in Jalil Fellows Case

The court date for Jalil Fellows has been rescheduled. Fellows was scheduled to appear in court April 1st but was rescheduled to April 5th. Police say Fellows and co-defendant Earl Martin met Christopher Hoefling and Brandon Waldroup to buy marijuana at Rick’s Sport’s Bar.

During the transaction, Waldroup was shot outside of the bar.

One day after the shooting police found Hoefling fatally shot in his vehicle.

Fellows was charged with murder and three counts of robbery.

Martin was sentenced to 135 years in prison on February 15th.

