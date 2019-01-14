Home Indiana Court Appearance for Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing January 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man accused of killing a woman in Dubois County last week makes his first court appearance Monday. Kyle Schneider is accused of stabbing Chloie Lubbehussen Friday, January 11th.

According to court documents, Schneider admitted to stabbing her but never explained his reasoning. Authorities say they were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Schneider is charged with a level four felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Comments

comments