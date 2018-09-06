Court of Appeals Coming to Castle High School For Oral Argument

The Court of Appeals will be meeting in Spencer County and Warrick County next week for two oral arguments. The panel will consist of Judge Edward Najam, Jr., Judge L. Mark Bailey, and Judge Melissa May.

The panel will hear Anthony Ector v. State of Indiana at Lincoln Amphitheatre on September 10th at 10 a.m. The next stop will be at Castle High School on September 11th at 10 a.m. The panel will hear Damon Lamar Maffett v. State of Indiana.

The Court’s goal is to visit all 92 Indiana counties with the Appeals on Wheels program.

The oral arguments will conclude with a question and answer session with the students and audience members.

