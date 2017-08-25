Home Kentucky Henderson Couple who Traced Lewis & Clark’s Corps of Discovery to Speak in Henderson August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A couple who traced the steps of Lewis & Clark’s Corps of Discovery will be speaking in Henderson next month. Dave and Carla Roberts will recount their six-month RV expedition following in the footsteps of Lewis & Clarks legendary adventure.

The couple hike where the Corps hiked, boated where they boated, camped where they camped, and tried to visit as many of the Corps’ campsites as possible.

Dave grew up in Henderson and went to Holy Name for nine years until its closure and graduating from Henderson (City) High. Carla was born in Massachusetts to military parents and grew up in four states and Bermuda and Hawaii. She joined the Air Force, and the couple met while Carla was stationed in Texas.

They have traveled with their children all over the United States and eventually retired in the New Mexico Mountains, and built a small horse ranch. When their last child left for college, they sold their homestead, gave everyone a forwarding address, and graduated from tent camping to an RV.

Last year, the couple immersed themselves in Lewis & Clark’s Corps of Discovery. They often dressed up as Capt. William Clark and Sacagawea, and visited all the key sites of the expedition.

Dave and Carla will be speaking at the Henderson County Public Library on South Main Street on Thursday, September 7th at 6 p.m.

