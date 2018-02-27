Couple Rescued From Flood Waters Then Arrested

A couple is rescued from flood waters then arrested in Henderson County. The incident happened this morning around 4:30 at U.S. 60 East and KY 811.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies say Casey Clark, of Evansville, and Robin Forbey, of Camby, Indiana, drove through a flood barricade and into flood waters on U.S. 60 at the Spottsville Bridge.

Both had to be rescued after their vehicle went off the road into flood water.

Clark was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear out of Hopkins County. Forbey was charged with public intoxication.

Deputies also say Forbey admitted to using meth before this incident.

Clark and Forbey are in the Henderson County Jail.

Comments

comments