Couple Looking For Answers After Rainbow Flag Goes Missing July 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville couple is speaking out after a flag is stolen from their home. They reported their rainbow flag was taken from their east side home Monday night. They say the flag had been there since February 2015 and they’re not sure who would have taken it or why.

Since the incident, the couple has received several donations from friends, including a brand new flag that’s now hanging at their home.

Ashley Riester says, “It’s important to remember when something happens in a negative way or a hateful way, to turn it into something positive and respond in a positive way. So putting that light, that positivity, putting that kindness out into the world.

The couple is also putting up more displays around the home and they’ve installed security cameras to keep an eye on their property.

