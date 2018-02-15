Couple Isolated Severe T’Storms Possible In Line This Evening….Wet Snow Ahead?

Given the greater amount of sunshine today & thus temps surging to 70-75, there is a window for a couple of isolated severe t’storms to develop this evening after 6 p.m. as line forms over our northwestern counties (due to some better instability developing with the sun in a pretty sheared environment).

Any severe storm would appear as a node or little “S”-shaped appendage in the line. Any isolated severe threat would tend to end after 12 a.m. as instability wanes and front becomes increasingly ana-frontal (much of the precipitation behind the front & t’storms ahead of it increasingly elevated or rooted atop the cooler air rushing in at the surface). That threat would include anything….wind, hail, brief tornado & it would be mainly paralleling the Ohio River & northward.

This line will migrate southward with time through the evening & overnight. Widespread rainfall will occur behind it as temperatures fall rapidly into the 30s & 40s on gusty north-northwest winds.

Locally-heavy rainfall totals of 0.70-1.5″ will occur in addition to what we have already received.

There is still a window for brief spurt of wet snow in the morning, but it is a very NARROW window to get the temperature cold enough for this (32-35) if the dynamic cooling (cold air aloft) can really mix down.

Weekend is getting interesting as that wave of low pressure rides of the front. There are some signs of it tracking farther north & northwest than expected. This has the potential to bring rain/snow to all snow Saturday. However, details are blurry and confidence is low right now. Just keep in the back of your mind that there is increasing data showing wet snow Saturday that may accumulate in places. Any accumulations would melt rapidly Sunday morning, should this occur. For now, I am just putting 35% probability/coverage of “mix” Saturday & will ride out additional data coming in before I up the probability/coverage more.

Current analysis continues to suggest potential of more widespread/robust severe threat developing early next week, specifically on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



