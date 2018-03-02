Home Indiana Couple Identified As Victims In Deadly Chrisney House Fire March 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An elderly couple is the victim of a deadly house fire in Chrisney, Indiana. Fred and Elizabeth Lorenz died in the fire.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a neighbor called 911 reporting a fire at the Lorenz home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but when they got inside they discovered the couple’s bodies.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire, no foul play is suspected.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

