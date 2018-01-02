Home Indiana Evansville Couple Being Held Without Bond, Facing Armed Robbery, Burglary Charges January 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A boyfriend and girlfriend are facing a laundry list of charges following an armed robbery. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 8700 Block of Sunnybrook Drive for a hold up in progress.

There, the victim reported Beth Puertzer, her boyfriend Brandon Daugherty and another juvenile assaulted him and demanded a phone.

Deputies say the juvenile pulled a handgun and demanded the victim not to move. Daugherty and Puertzer are being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

They are facing several charges including robbery, battery, and burglary.



