Kentucky Couple Claims Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Owensboro September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor

A couple has claimed the winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Ownesboro. Greg Roby and his fiancé, Shannon DeHart, went to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville Friday afternoon to claim their prize.

The winning numbers are 8 – 10 – 21 – 23 – 25, Powerball – 22.

The couple matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number. They plan to pay bills and buy a car.

The winning ticket was sold at Franey’s Food Mart in Owensboro. The retailer will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

