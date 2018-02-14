Couple Celebrates Life, Love On Valentine’s Day

It was a celebration of life and love at SWIRCA for Valentine’s Day. An Evansville couple whose marriage has stood the test of time is celebrating Valentine’s Day, a birthday, and an anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, happy anniversary to you…”

Norma Hanebutt says, “I don’t know that we’ve ever had too many arguments — not anything you could really call an argument.”

77 years of marriage with no major bumps in the road…

Norma Hanebutt says, “Might just say, “‘Oh fuss, shut up or something like that….that don’t go anywhere.”

Palmer and Norma Hanebutt are celebrating their 77th anniversary and another special milestone for Palmer.

Norma Hanebutt says, “He’s my Valentine, because, see today is his birthday…”

Born on Valentine’s day in 1918 Palmer is celebrating 100 years of life with his bride of more than seven decades by his side.

“Happy birthday dear Palmer, happy birthday to you.”

Palmer Hanebutt says, “I didn’t have money, I was buying a car when we got married, she had $100 so I married for her money I guess you could call it.”

Despite Palmer’s jokes about marrying for money – the Hanebutt’s never letting finances get in the way of love is something they’re especially proud of.

Palmer Hanebutt says, “we never argued about money, we shared everything and there’s no trouble, now people argue over money and how to spend it and that’s foolishness.”

Norma’s got her own secret to keeping the flames of love burning bright through the years – along with some words of wisdom.

Norma Hanebutt says, “Lots of loving and you try to make your partner happy. I’ve had so many ladies tell me they were going to marry so-and-so but, “I don’t like this, I don’t like that. But I’ll change him when he’s married,”‘ don’t do that. Don’t ever try that with anybody, because then you’ll both be unhappy.”

And for as long as the Hanebutt’s have been together – it might be wise to heed their advice.

“Happy anniversary, happy anniversary to you…”



