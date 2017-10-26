Couple Arrested After Two County Chase

Two people were arrested on drug charges in Vanderburgh County, after a chase that started in Henderson County.

Investigators from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made a covert Methamphetamine buy around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon from Brandon Lee Lynn, who had active felony robbery warrants out of Henderson, and his girlfriend Tricia Elizabeth Heimer, from Evansville.

Detectives say they saw a car driven by Lynn pull up next to a police informant, in front of Anytime Fitness on Highway 41. After the transaction, Henderson County deputies tried to stop Lynn’s car, but he was able to pull onto the highway headed north, driving in what investigators call a reckless manner.

Deputies say Lynn’s car hit speeds over 100 miles per hour as he drove across the northbound bridge, and that he pulled over shortly after crossing into Indiana.

Investigators say they found Methamphetamine and cash inside the vehicle, including the money used in the transaction between Lynn and the police informant.

Vanderburgh County deputies arrested Lynn and Heimer, and took them to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Brandon Lynn was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Warrick County, and is being held on an armed robbery warrant out of Henderson. He also faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing and evading police, and wanton endangerment. Tricia Heimer had a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance, and faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

