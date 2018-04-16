Couple Arrested On Burglary & Disorderly Conduct Charges

A couple is arrested after police say one of them was found inside a storage shed and the other was screaming obscenities at officers. The incident happened Friday night around 8:15 in the 1000 block of Center Street.

Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a man inside of a storage shed. Police found Jason Leonard, 38, inside the shed and say the property owners didn’t know Leonard.

The property owners also said he didn’t have permission to be inside their building. Leonard was arrested for burglary.

Police say Leonard’s girlfriend, Carrie Burton, 36, was next door screaming and swearing at officers. Police asked her multiple times to stop, but she continued to scream and curse at them. Burton was arrested on disorderly conduct.

Leonard and Burton were lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center.

